Grieving Hungarian widow found to have overstayed since 2010 on Samui

Angelika Edina Balla reportedly admitted that she had entered Thailand on November 30, 2009 to travel before her visa expired in February, 2010.

After her visa expired, she moved with her husband to a beachside rental house in Bo Phut subdistrict and helped him run a business on the island.

However, when her husband died earlier this month, officials checked her passport and found she had been living in Thailand for 4,165 days since the date her visa expired.

