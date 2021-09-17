Friday, September 17, 2021

Rains ease in most of Thailand but isolated heavy showers forecast for the North

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday that the southwest monsoon prevailed over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough lay across the North and the upper Northeast regions.

Less rains are likely over most of the country with isolated heavy showers in the North.

People in risky areas should beware of flash floods.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-33°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 31-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-35°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-24°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 32-35°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 17, 2021

