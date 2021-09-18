Man sets fire to building and laughs it off

The fire happened at 2am in Soi Prasit in Lam Luk Ka district.
The fire reportedly started at the shoe rack of a building, before extending to the wooden panel and neighbouring buildings.
The residents of the burning building – a mother and her daughter – were alerted by neighbours and they escaped on time.
Khu Khot Police Station personnel and local fire fighters helped put out the blaze, while locals kept a watch on the suspected arsonist to prevent him from escaping.
The suspect, when questioned in Thai, declined to explain his motivation for burning the building. When he was asked in English, he replied in only a few words.
Police suspect that the man is a foreigner or has a mental problem. He was later taken to the police station for further interrogation.
