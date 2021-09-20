Bloodbath in Phatthalung as jealous husband attacks rival

Phatthalung police were called to the bloody scene outside an electrical appliance shop in the southern province’s Muang district on Monday morning.

They found Natthawut Mutsri, 45, a member of staff at the shop, bleeding profusely from several knife wounds. He was rushed to Phatthalung Hospital for life-saving treatment.

The perpetrator, Prapat Nadam, 36, later surrendered to police. Prapat had worked at the same electrical appliance shop as the victim.

Police said he confessed to attacking Natthawut out of jealousy after the victim tried to befriend his wife who also worked at the shop.

According to other shop staff, Prapat had appeared at the shop with the knife and suddenly launched the attack on Natthawut.