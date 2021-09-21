More rains forecast for Thailand, isolated very heavy rains in Central, East

More rains will be likely over the country with isolated heavy rains in some areas.

Isolated very heavy rains are expected in the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East.

People in risky areas should beware of overflows and flash floods.

Waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres high during thundershowers are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 29-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-32°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-31°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-23°C, highs of 28-31°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-31°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department