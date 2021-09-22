Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Thundershowers forecast across Thailand, isolated heavy rains in some areas

Thundershowers are likely over the country with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the South’s west coast as a monsoon trough lies over these areas while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

It warned people in risky areas to beware of rain water accumulation that may cause overflows and flash floods.

The department also advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas with thundershowers as waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during heavy rain.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 22, 2021

