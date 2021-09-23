Thursday, September 23, 2021

Thundershowers forecast across Thailand, heavy rains in some areas

Thundershowers are forecast across the country with isolated heavy rains in some areas as a monsoon trough lies mainly over the Central region, the East and the lower Northeast, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It warned people residing in risky areas to beware of rain water accumulation that may cause overflows and flash floods, while advising all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas with thundershowers as waves in the Andaman Sea and the gulf are about 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

The department also mentioned that an active low-pressure cell in the South China Sea is expected to intensify and move into Vietnam and Thailand’s lower Northeast by Friday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 23, 2021

