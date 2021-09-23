Intradermal jabs may resolve vaccine shortage issue

The study was conducted in collaboration with the Prince of Songkla University’s Faculty of Medicine and funded by the National Research Council of Thailand.

“We divided 95 candidates aged 18 to 60 who had received two Sinovac jabs into three groups. The first group of 30 received one full dose [0.5ml] of the AstraZeneca vaccine using the IM method,” the department’s director-general Dr Supphakit Siriluck said.

“The second group of 31 received a fifth [0.1ml] of the AstraZeneca jab via the ID method four to eight weeks after they received their second shot of Sinovac. The rest of the participants also received a fifth of the AstraZeneca dose via the ID method, but eight to 12 weeks after their second jab.”

Supphakit said 14 days after receiving the booster, the first group’s immunity level rose to 1,653AU (arbitrary unit), while that of the second and third groups rose to 1,300.5AU on average. Before receiving the booster, the participants’ average immunity level was 128.7AU.

