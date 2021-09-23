Gambling loss pushes Chonburi woman to suicide

Police arrived at the house in Ban Bung district’s Nong Sam Sak area to find Wanwisa Samart hanging from the ceiling. There were no signs of a struggle.

Her husband, Alongkorn Dubrok, 40, said his wife went to the bedroom after dinner, but when he went to join her, he found the door locked. So, he stepped outside to look in through the window and found her hanging.

He told reporters that his wife suffered from depression and had killed herself after losing the 5,000-baht government grant on gambling.

Gambling is a serious problem in Thailand and many operators promote it through spam.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has ordered mobile service operators to block all spam messages from Thursday onwards. Text messages to be blocked are not just related to gambling, but also from loan sharks and pornography websites.