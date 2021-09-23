Police launch manhunt for Thursday morning arsonists

The move came after CCTV captured images of a group of motorcyclists setting fire to police booths in many areas of the capital between 2am and 4am on Thursday. The areas included Saphan Khwai, Pradipat, Uruphong and Mitsampan intersections.

The police suspect the arsonists may hail from the pro-democracy Thalugaz group, which has promised to cause chaos in the capital.