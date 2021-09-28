Cabinet approves immediate registration of illegal migrant workers to combat outbreaks

The move means foreign workers who do not have work permits can be registered quickly so they are covered by disease controls.
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin explained that the Covid-19 infection rate remained high in industrial areas of Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
The large number of undocumented migrant workers in these areas triggered a high risk of outbreaks.
The Labour Ministry had therefore proposed guidelines for managing workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.
Under the Cabinet-approved proposal, employers of unregistered migrant workers are required to register them with work permits. The move will enable authorities to keep tabs on migrant workers so as to strengthen disease controls.
Published : September 28, 2021
