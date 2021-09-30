Thu, September 30, 2021

Less rain forecast across country

The whole of Thailand will experience less rain as the easterly and northeasterly winds prevail over the country while a weak southwest monsoon hovers over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a metre high and over one metre during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a metre high and over one metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 30, 2021

