Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Over 114,000 children in Thailand contracted Covid-19 since April

The Royal College of Pediatricians of Thailand revealed on Thursday (September 30) that since April 1 until August 25, 114,039 children aged under 18 have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Since the third wave of Covid-19 emerged in Thailand on April 1 until August 25, there are 1,073,505 patients who tested positive for the new coronavirus, while 10,085 people had died,” said Radeewilai Samkoses, vice president of the royal college.

“During that time the infections in children aged under 18 is continually rising, especially in last two weeks,” she added. “In the 34th week since the new wave started (August 12-18), 21,098 children have tested positive, increasing 11 per cent from the previous week and accountable for 13.9 per cent of total weekly infections. Two children had died due to Covid-19 that week.”

“In the 35th week (August 19-25), 19,257 children have tested positive for Covid-19, decreasing 7 per cent from the previous week and accountable for 15.6 per cent of total weekly infections, while five children had died in that week,” she added. “Although the new infections started to decline, the ratio of young new patients to total new patients are still rising.”

The seven fatalities recorded from August 12 to 25 range from the youngest age of 7 months and oldest age of 15 years old.

Over 114,000 children in Thailand contracted Covid-19 since April

Related Stories

Royal College of Paediatricians advises against vaccinating healthy children

Royal College suggests only one jab of Pfizer Covid vaccine for boys 12-15

Low dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11, companies study finds

 

Published : October 01, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.