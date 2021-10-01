Over 114,000 children in Thailand contracted Covid-19 since April

“During that time the infections in children aged under 18 is continually rising, especially in last two weeks,” she added. “In the 34th week since the new wave started (August 12-18), 21,098 children have tested positive, increasing 11 per cent from the previous week and accountable for 13.9 per cent of total weekly infections. Two children had died due to Covid-19 that week.”

“In the 35th week (August 19-25), 19,257 children have tested positive for Covid-19, decreasing 7 per cent from the previous week and accountable for 15.6 per cent of total weekly infections, while five children had died in that week,” she added. “Although the new infections started to decline, the ratio of young new patients to total new patients are still rising.”

The seven fatalities recorded from August 12 to 25 range from the youngest age of 7 months and oldest age of 15 years old.