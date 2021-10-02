Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the Central

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (October 2) that southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Thundershowers are likely over the country with isolated heavy rain in the Central.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with gusty wind; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with gusty wind; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over one meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over one meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : October 02, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.