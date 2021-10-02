Whale sharks greet divers at Koh Tao

The sharks, some 40 metres underwater near a diving site, were about three to four metres long and believed to be 20-35 years old.
Among the divers was photographer Pawit Ninyanimit, who managed to capture the spectacle.
The presence of whale sharks is an indicator of the Gulf of Thailand’s natural bounty. Whale sharks are a protected species under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act.
Published : October 02, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021