Thu, October 14, 2021

Whale sharks greet divers at Koh Tao

A school of young whale sharks was reportedly spotted by divers near Surat Thani’s Koh Tao Island on Thursday.

The sharks, some 40 metres underwater near a diving site, were about three to four metres long and believed to be 20-35 years old.

Among the divers was photographer Pawit Ninyanimit, who managed to capture the spectacle.

The presence of whale sharks is an indicator of the Gulf of Thailand’s natural bounty. Whale sharks are a protected species under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act.

 

Photo by Pawit Ninyanimit

Published : October 02, 2021

