Bangkok’s high-speed airport link slows down as new problems arise

The Transport Ministry said on Saturday that SRT will be able to deliver 170 kilometres for the Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao link within October 24 as scheduled.

The ministry admitted that the expropriation process has been delayed due to discrepancies in area measurement and compensation for the expropriated land. The matter has been forwarded to the Budget Bureau for consideration. The bureau was expected to have concluded its review last month.

The ministry expects the problems to be ironed out within 90 days after the October 24 handover and for the construction to be completed on time.

The project, which will link Suvarnabhumi, U-Tapao and Don Mueang airports, involves 700 land expropriation contracts. However, 100 contracts have been rejected and more than 200 people are still squatting in the plots required for the project.

The SRT has taken the squatters to court and expects them to be ready to hand their land over at the beginning of next year.

