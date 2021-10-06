Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

More Pfizer, AstraZeneca doses on the way

Thailand is to receive more than 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under donation from Germany and 100,000 Pfizer doses from Iceland by the end of this month.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has agreed to accept the Covid-19 vaccine donation from Iceland and Germany.


He said that Iceland has disclosed its intention to donate 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Thailand. The donation agreement of the delivered doses is to be signed by the Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul.

Related news:

 

Meanwhile, the bilateral agreement with Germany will also be signed by the minister in order to receive 346,100 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donation, along with the additional tripartite agreement with the AstraZeneca Company.


“The vaccines are expected to be delivered from Iceland and Germany within October. The supports for vaccine donations reflect the country's progress in negotiating additional Covid-19 vaccine procurement and diplomatic relations between the European Union,” the government spokesman concluded.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.