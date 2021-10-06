More Pfizer, AstraZeneca doses on the way

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has agreed to accept the Covid-19 vaccine donation from Iceland and Germany.
He said that Iceland has disclosed its intention to donate 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Thailand. The donation agreement of the delivered doses is to be signed by the Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul.
Meanwhile, the bilateral agreement with Germany will also be signed by the minister in order to receive 346,100 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donation, along with the additional tripartite agreement with the AstraZeneca Company.
“The vaccines are expected to be delivered from Iceland and Germany within October. The supports for vaccine donations reflect the country's progress in negotiating additional Covid-19 vaccine procurement and diplomatic relations between the European Union,” the government spokesman concluded.
Published : October 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
