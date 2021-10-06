Keep your eyes on the water level, BMA warns people along Maha Sawat canal

The water level at Khlong Maha Sawat station is at 1.48 metres, which is still 1.52 metres below the dam level, so it has not affected the area in both districts yet.

Suthathip said these areas are flood watch points because the whole area is low-lying. Another problem is the abundance of water hyacinth and weeds in the canal.

The BMA is working with the Royal Irrigation Department to collect weeds in open waterways to increase the efficiency of drainage from canals.