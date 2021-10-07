Founder of Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo dies at 96

The post did not reveal the cause of death.
The funeral rites will be held at the memorial opposite the zoo until October 11.
Uthai was well-known among Samut Prakan locals for turning a crocodile farm into a world-famous tourist attraction. Established in 1950, Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo is located in Thai Ban subdistrict and is at present the world’s largest crocodile farm, where more than 60,000 crocodiles of various sizes are bred. The zoo provides a home for tigers, chimpanzees, gibbons, turtles, snakes, birds, camels, hippopotamus, deer, and schools of fish, as well.
Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo has been shut down due to Covid-19 situation and currently has yet to schedule the reopening.
Published : October 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
