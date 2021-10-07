Prayut orders tight controls in response to outbreak in deep South

The PM also instructed Public Health Ministry’s permanent-secretary Dr Kiattibhomm Vongrachit to send a team to the provinces to monitor the situation. The PM hopes the outbreak can be contained in the next month or two with cases dropping by at least 10 per cent every week.

In response to Prayut’s instructions, the Public Health Ministry has sent 1 million Favipiravir tablets, 20,000 ATK test kits, 100 oxygen concentrators, 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Wednesday saw 1,922 new cases in the four provinces – 309 in Pattani, 666 in Songkhla, 501 in Narathiwat and 446 in Yala.