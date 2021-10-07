Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Prayut orders tight controls in response to outbreak in deep South

A recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the four southern border provinces is a cause of concern and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Public Health Ministry to monitor the situation closely, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Thursday.

The PM also instructed Public Health Ministry’s permanent-secretary Dr Kiattibhomm Vongrachit to send a team to the provinces to monitor the situation. The PM hopes the outbreak can be contained in the next month or two with cases dropping by at least 10 per cent every week.

In response to Prayut’s instructions, the Public Health Ministry has sent 1 million Favipiravir tablets, 20,000 ATK test kits, 100 oxygen concentrators, 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Wednesday saw 1,922 new cases in the four provinces – 309 in Pattani, 666 in Songkhla, 501 in Narathiwat and 446 in Yala.

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.