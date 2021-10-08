Thu, October 14, 2021

Bangkok speed up vaccination drive on bed-ridden seniors and patients 

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is accelerating vaccination drive on bed-ridden seniors and patients across the capital, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday.

He said 8,762 bed-ridden seniors and patients had registered for Covid-19 jab so far, of which 3,918 people had already been vaccinated, citing the data from August 18 to October 5.

"BMA has appointed related agencies to speed up the vaccination drive on citizens across the capital," he said.

He added that 1,131,207 of 1,532,226 seniors aged 60 years or above in Bangkok had already received their first jab, citing the National Health Security Office's data from February 28 to October 7.

"Bed-ridden seniors and patients can register for Covid-19 jab at Public Health Service Centres or District Offices near their residence," he added.

Published : October 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

