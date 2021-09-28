Majority of Bangkok students want a Covid jab: governor

Aswin said 33,047 or 88.21 per cent of students in 109 BMA-run schools are willing to get a Pfizer jab.

He said BMA’s Health Department will submit a list of students to the Public Health Ministry, so it can allocate vaccines and set up a panel to implement vaccination guidelines effectively.

“Students in schools that are unable to implement Covid-19 preventive measures will receive their jab at other vaccination sites specified by district offices,” he said.

