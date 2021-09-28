Tue, September 28, 2021

Majority of Bangkok students want a Covid jab: governor

Most students in schools run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) are ready to take Pfizer jabs, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Monday.

He said this during a meeting with education-related agencies like the Education Ministry and Office of the Basic Education Commission. The agencies had met to discuss the October 4 launch of a vaccination drive in Bangkok for students aged between 12 and 17.

Aswin said 33,047 or 88.21 per cent of students in 109 BMA-run schools are willing to get a Pfizer jab.

He said BMA’s Health Department will submit a list of students to the Public Health Ministry, so it can allocate vaccines and set up a panel to implement vaccination guidelines effectively.

“Students in schools that are unable to implement Covid-19 preventive measures will receive their jab at other vaccination sites specified by district offices,” he said.

Aswin added that BMA’s Education Department has released guidelines for the inoculation drive in a bid to boost awareness among students, guardians, teachers and education staff.

“The department will inform students’ guardians of the vaccination date and venue soon,” he said.

