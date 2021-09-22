Wednesday, September 22, 2021

in-focus

Drop in Bangkok cases spurs BMA to reconsider community isolation centres

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will next week see which of the city’s 61 community isolation centres should be kept open now that the number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped significantly.

The issue was discussed at a meeting with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday, which was chaired by BMA deputy governor Sophon Pisutthipong.

At the meeting, it was decided that adjustments will be made based on the number of patients. For instance, only a few staff will be kept at centres with no patients, so they can be at hand in case there is a new eruption of infections.

Meanwhile, isolation centres in schools may be closed to prepare for the return of students.

District offices have been tasked with surveying community isolation centres before next weeks’ meeting, so the BMA can decide which centres should be kept open.

Related News

Governor sets three conditions for reopening Bangkok

Bangkok to make reopening decision on Wednesday

Plan to reopen Bangkok on Oct 1 not yet approved: CCSA


Meanwhile, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Bangkok has dropped to less than 3,000 and community isolation centres either have too few or no patients.

BMA is also scheduled to hold an online meeting on Wednesday with the Phuket Sandbox team to learn about their experiences and see how the scheme can be applied to the capital.

Published : September 22, 2021

Related News

SRT resumes 18 more trains to North, South and Northeast

Published : September 22, 2021

Thailand logs 11,252 new cases, 141 deaths

Published : September 22, 2021

Three family pooches get hooked on kratom, owners given stern warning

Published : September 22, 2021

Phuket opens its doors to people who have had both Covid-19 jabs

Published : September 22, 2021

Latest News

Escaping death by a hair in Trang

Published : September 22, 2021

Drop in Bangkok cases spurs BMA to reconsider community isolation centres

Published : September 22, 2021

SRT resumes 18 more trains to North, South and Northeast

Published : September 22, 2021

Thailand logs 11,252 new cases, 141 deaths

Published : September 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.