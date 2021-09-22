Drop in Bangkok cases spurs BMA to reconsider community isolation centres

The issue was discussed at a meeting with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday, which was chaired by BMA deputy governor Sophon Pisutthipong.
At the meeting, it was decided that adjustments will be made based on the number of patients. For instance, only a few staff will be kept at centres with no patients, so they can be at hand in case there is a new eruption of infections.
Meanwhile, isolation centres in schools may be closed to prepare for the return of students.
District offices have been tasked with surveying community isolation centres before next weeks’ meeting, so the BMA can decide which centres should be kept open.
Meanwhile, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Bangkok has dropped to less than 3,000 and community isolation centres either have too few or no patients.
BMA is also scheduled to hold an online meeting on Wednesday with the Phuket Sandbox team to learn about their experiences and see how the scheme can be applied to the capital.
Published : September 22, 2021
