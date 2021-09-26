Tue, September 28, 2021

Street art ready to dazzle visitors to Prem Prachakorn canal

Chatuchak’s Khlong Prem Prachakorn is ready to welcome visitors with new sceneries of street art murals and landscape improvement.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) aims to create the area along the canal as a place to relax for scenic views and become a new check-in point in the capital.

The BMA had organised a street art painting contest under the name "Khlong Prem Prachakorn at Chatuchak" with a total prize of 100,000 baht on offer by implementing the U2T project under the supervision of the Faculty of Science, Kasetsart University, in collaboration with Chatuchak District Office and the Pracha Ruam Jai community 2.

There were six teams of contest winners, which had started their mural paintings along Khlong Prem Prachakorn on September 9. The murals are now ready to be seen by visitors with the improved landscape along the canal.

Khlong Prem Prachakorn is one of the communities that the BMA has focused on under the policy of improving the canal landscape of Bangkok to stimulate awareness of canal maintenance and participation in sustainable development of canals from all sectors. The canal is considered to be the first to be dug during the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), approximately 50 kilometres long, that connects the capital and Ayutthaya province. The name "Khlong Prem Prachakon" means "the canal of citizen’s joyfulness".

