Thu, October 14, 2021

Safari World reopens under Covid-19 restrictions

“Safari World” tourist attraction in Bangkok reopened to visitors on Saturday (October 9) after more than six months of shutting down due to Covid-19 situation.

“The park has employed Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure the safety of all visitors,” said Rit Kiewrucha, managing director of Safari World Plc. “We have installed thermal scanners and alcohol hand sanitizers at entrances of each zone, while the animal show areas have reduced visitors to only 2,000 per round (from original 5,000 per round), to maintain social distancing practice.”

“Furthermore, all employees of the park have been vaccinated at two doses and received antigen testing before coming to work,” he added.

Safari World reopens under Covid-19 restrictions

Rit further added that before the pandemic, over 80 per cent of Safari World’s customers are foreign tourists. “Due to global travel restrictions we have to adjust our strategies to attract domestic travelers, including opening an outdoor photo studio where visitors can take pictures with their favorite animals such as tiger cubs, birds, camels, and giraffes,” he added.

Safari World reopens under Covid-19 restrictions
 

Safari World consists of two parks named Marine Park and Safari Park, opened in 1988 with a total area of 480 acres (190 ha) for its open zoo and 180 acres (73 ha) for its bird park. It hires more than 1,000 staffers to take care of over 50,000 animals including zebras, elephants, wildebeests, impalas, white rhinoceros, hippopotamus, ostriches, spotted deer, lions, Bengal tigers and variety of birds.

Animal shows at Marine Park are now opening only on Friday, weekends, and holidays, while the Safari Park opens daily from 9am to 5pm.
 

Safari World reopens under Covid-19 restrictions

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

