Safari World reopens under Covid-19 restrictions

“The park has employed Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure the safety of all visitors,” said Rit Kiewrucha, managing director of Safari World Plc. “We have installed thermal scanners and alcohol hand sanitizers at entrances of each zone, while the animal show areas have reduced visitors to only 2,000 per round (from original 5,000 per round), to maintain social distancing practice.”

“Furthermore, all employees of the park have been vaccinated at two doses and received antigen testing before coming to work,” he added.

Rit further added that before the pandemic, over 80 per cent of Safari World’s customers are foreign tourists. “Due to global travel restrictions we have to adjust our strategies to attract domestic travelers, including opening an outdoor photo studio where visitors can take pictures with their favorite animals such as tiger cubs, birds, camels, and giraffes,” he added.



