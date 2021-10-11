Thailand’s very-own Digital Valley close to completion

The minister also assigned the Digital Economy Promotion Agency to accelerate the construction of TDV3: Digital Innovation Centre, which will be at the heart of the project. The 40,000-square-metre centre, said to be the largest in the Asean region, will take about two years to be ready.
Once Thailand’s 50-billion-baht Digital Valley is ready, it will create more than 20,000 jobs and help Thai digital start-ups grow and step into the international arena.
The construction is nearly 80 per cent complete and the valley should be ready by December.
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
