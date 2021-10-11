Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s very-own Digital Valley close to completion

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s very-own Digital Valley ...

While visiting the Thailand Digital Valley in Chonburi, Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said investment in technology is an important factor in driving the country’s business sector.

The minister also assigned the Digital Economy Promotion Agency to accelerate the construction of TDV3: Digital Innovation Centre, which will be at the heart of the project. The 40,000-square-metre centre, said to be the largest in the Asean region, will take about two years to be ready.

Once Thailand’s 50-billion-baht Digital Valley is ready, it will create more than 20,000 jobs and help Thai digital start-ups grow and step into the international arena.

The construction is nearly 80 per cent complete and the valley should be ready by December.

Thailand’s very-own Digital Valley close to completion

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.