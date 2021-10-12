Some Asean countries slowly unlock their doors to tourists

Singapore

The island state has been gradually opening since August 26 and from next Tuesday (October 19) visitors from 11 low-risk countries, including the US, UK and Canada, will not be required to go into quarantine.

However, all arrivals will have to test negative using the RT-PCR method before and after landing in Singapore.

Since August 19, Singapore has given the go-ahead to business meetings with no more than 1,000 attendees and celebrations with no more than 500 guests. All participants must be fully vaccinated. Events with less than 50 people will have to conduct Covid-19 tests in advance.

Related news:

Malaysia

Fully vaccinated residents have been allowed to travel domestically as well as take international flights since Sunday because more than 90 per cent of the population has been double jabbed. Malaysia is also gradually opening some of its tourist attractions. The country’s borders are still not open to foreigners, though the government is considering fully reopening the country soon.

Vietnam

The country will open its doors to tourists from low-risk countries in December before fully opening to tourists in June next year.