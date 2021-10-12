Thu, October 14, 2021

Asean reported over 30,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.57 million across Southeast Asia, with 33,489 new cases reported on Monday (October 12), lower than Sunday’s tally at 39,996. New deaths are at 403, decreasing from Sunday’s number of 492. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 269,058.

Cambodia has started administering 3rd jab of Covid-19 vaccine to general public in 11 out of 14 districts of Phnom Penh since Monday. Eligible candidate must have already received the second jab at least four months while the vaccine provided will be Sinovac. People in the rest three districts will get the booster shot from October 30 onward.

Meanwhile, Myanmar will start giving Covid-19 vaccine to students aged over 12 years old within this week. There are about 1 million students in middle and high school levels that will attend face to face classrooms in the next academic year. The country reported 3,619 new cases and 115 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases to 843,281 patients and total 20,670 deaths.
 

