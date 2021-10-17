Isolated to heavy rains forecast across Thailand

The winds in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are weakening with waves 2-3 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, about 2 metres in the upper Gulf and more than 3 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, and small boats keep ashore.

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 °C.

Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-30 °C.

Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 °C.