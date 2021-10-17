Isolated to heavy rains forecast across Thailand

The monsoon trough lies across the lower Central, the East and the upper South regions while the weakening southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. People in risky areas should beware of the severe condition that may cause overflows and flash floods.
The winds in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are weakening with waves 2-3 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, about 2 metres in the upper Gulf and more than 3 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, and small boats keep ashore.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-30 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 °C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C.
Phang Nga northward: waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.
Phuket southward: waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered widespread thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C.
Published : October 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 16, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021