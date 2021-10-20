Wed, October 20, 2021

in-focus

Less rain forecast in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Wednesday (October 20) that the weak high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the easterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and Andaman Sea. Less rain will be likely in the upper part of the country with isolated heavy rain in the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : October 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Health insurance coverage adjusted to attract more long-stay, high-spending elderly expats

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Cabinet greenlights Flexible Plus programme for Elite Card holders

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Cabinet to visit Krabi during Nov 8-9

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Thailand recorded 8,918 Covid-19 cases and 79 deaths on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Latest News

4th Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf to tee off at Black Mountain

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Health insurance coverage adjusted to attract more long-stay, high-spending elderly expats

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Thai gold market stays steady

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Cabinet greenlights Flexible Plus programme for Elite Card holders

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.