Less rain forecast in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department