Cabinet greenlights Flexible Plus programme for Elite Card holders

Eligible investment under the programme include investment in real estate business as allowed by foreigners, in limited or public companies and in the Stock Exchange of Thailand that is approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Furthermore, participants of the Flexible Plus programme along with their legal spouse and children aged under 20 years can apply for non-immigrant visa for up to five year per time throughout the period of their investment in Thailand.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimated that the Flexible Plus program will attract up to 10,000 foreigners with high purchasing power and generate at least 300 billion Baht of rotating revenue to the country’s economy.

