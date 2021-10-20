Wed, October 20, 2021

Cabinet greenlights Flexible Plus programme for Elite Card holders

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the Flexible Plus programme for holders of Thailand Privilege Card, also known as Elite Card, to promote the investment in target industries and real estate business by foreigners with high purchasing power, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul on Tuesday.

“Under the Flexible Plus programme, holders of Thailand Privilege Card must invest in Thailand for at least US$ 1 million within one year after entering the programme,” she said. “They will be able to apply for a work permit in Thailand as well as are entitled to selections of additional complementary services and benefits.”

Eligible investment under the programme include investment in real estate business as allowed by foreigners, in limited or public companies and in the Stock Exchange of Thailand that is approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Furthermore, participants of the Flexible Plus programme along with their legal spouse and children aged under 20 years can apply for non-immigrant visa for up to five year per time throughout the period of their investment in Thailand. 

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimated that the Flexible Plus program will attract up to 10,000 foreigners with high purchasing power and generate at least 300 billion Baht of rotating revenue to the country’s economy.
 

