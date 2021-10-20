Wed, October 20, 2021

Transporting dead Covid-19 patients a tough task as Nakhon Ratchasima hospital flooded

Rescuers are finding it hard transporting dead Covid-19 patients from a flooded Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

The flood situation in Thailand has eased, but not in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

On Wednesday after a storm, water from overflowing Lam Takong lake in the province reportedly swamped the hospital in Muang district early on Wednesday morning.

The high water level posed a fresh obstacle to local rescue staff, who have reportedly had the daily task of carrying dead patients from the hospital to temples nearby for funerals.

Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital has now temporarily reduced the number of patients it can receive in a day.

 

Separately, crocodile farm owner Aom Sae-tae told reporters that she had frantically dug drains to prevent the rising water from flooding her farm.

She added she was afraid that her more than 1,000 crocodiles would escape if the water level was high enough to totally swamp her farm.



 

 

Published : October 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

