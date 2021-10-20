Transporting dead Covid-19 patients a tough task as Nakhon Ratchasima hospital flooded

The flood situation in Thailand has eased, but not in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

On Wednesday after a storm, water from overflowing Lam Takong lake in the province reportedly swamped the hospital in Muang district early on Wednesday morning.

The high water level posed a fresh obstacle to local rescue staff, who have reportedly had the daily task of carrying dead patients from the hospital to temples nearby for funerals.

Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital has now temporarily reduced the number of patients it can receive in a day.