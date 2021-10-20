Young elephant dies on Prachin Buri road after being hit by two careless drivers

The accident happened at around 7pm on Highway 359 linking Sa Kaeo province to Chachoengsao’s Khao Hin Sorn sub-district.

The dead elephant, aged 1-2 years old, was among a group of pachyderms from Chachoengsao’s Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary which always crisscrosses the area.

According to Krisakorn Naenorn, a driver of one of the cars parked at the scene, the elephant was unfortunately hit not once but twice – first by a car that overtook his vehicle and subsequently by another vehicle that was driven carelessly.