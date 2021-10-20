Most department stores in Bangkok, vicinity fail health criteria

Department of Health director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai warned all department stores, shopping centres and community malls to strictly comply with safety measures, such as cleaning common touchpoints in bathrooms and elevator buttons every 1-2 hours and limiting the time of service in risky businesses to no more than two hours for customers, especially at restaurants, beauty salons, spa salons, and tattoo parlours.
A random test of 15 shopping malls in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani between September 28 and October 18 showed only three met all the standards, while the other 12, or 80 per cent, failed some of the criteria.
If a department store does not comply with public health measures, there is a penalty under the Disease Control Act, Dr Suwanchai warned.
He also urged people to report to the provincial public health office if they noticed that hygiene measures were not in effect.
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
