Thu, October 21, 2021

Bangkok shuts down two restaurants for breaching disease control rules

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) ordered two restaurants to shut after they were found to violate Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) regulations, BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchawanich said on Wednesday.

“On October 16, police inspected a restaurant in Korea Town Building in Khlong Toei district and found the establishment was serving alcoholic beverages to dine-in customers in defiance of disease-control orders during the state of emergency,” he said.

“The restaurant was order shut for seven days from October 16 to 22 while the owner was charged with violating the Communicable Disease Act, which is punishable by a maximum one-year imprisonment or THB100,000 fine, or both,” Khajit added.

“Then on the night of October 18, another restaurant located in a shopping complex on Rama I Road in Pathumwan district was caught selling alcoholic drinks to customers, as well as not following the social distancing practice by limiting customers to 50 per cent of capacity” he said.

“This restaurant was ordered shut for 14 days from October 19 to November 1 and the owner was also charged with violating the Communicable Disease Act,” Khajit said.

“The BMA urges all business owners, employees and customers to strictly follow the regulations announced by the CCSA to prevent the Covid-19 virus from spreading,” he said.

“If you witness a violation of these regulations, please contact BMA hotline 1555,” Khajit added.

