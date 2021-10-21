Bangkok shuts down two restaurants for breaching disease control rules

“Then on the night of October 18, another restaurant located in a shopping complex on Rama I Road in Pathumwan district was caught selling alcoholic drinks to customers, as well as not following the social distancing practice by limiting customers to 50 per cent of capacity” he said.

“This restaurant was ordered shut for 14 days from October 19 to November 1 and the owner was also charged with violating the Communicable Disease Act,” Khajit said.

“The BMA urges all business owners, employees and customers to strictly follow the regulations announced by the CCSA to prevent the Covid-19 virus from spreading,” he said.

“If you witness a violation of these regulations, please contact BMA hotline 1555,” Khajit added.