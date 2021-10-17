Police break up party at Bangkok restaurant, manager, 116 guests charged

Of the diners detained, 89 are Thai nationals and 27 foreigners.
The manager, Sirichai Samnakhon, was charged for violating the Communicable Diseases Act by serving alcoholic beverages and operating the restaurant during curfew, which runs from 11pm to 3am.
The 116 diners, meanwhile, were charged for being part of a gathering of 50 or more people in an area that is under maximum control.
Related stories:
The suspects were taken to Lumpini Police Station to acknowledge their charges and face legal action.
Published : October 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021
Published : Oct 17, 2021