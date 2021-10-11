Over 300,000 motorcycles confiscated from illegal street racing

“Charges of violating Traffic Act have been filed against over 3,000 street racers and over 1,000 motorcycle shops for performing illegal modifications,” he said. “Meanwhile, over 40,000 parents were charged with violating Child Protection Act for letting their children participating in illegal street racing, either as racers or spectators.”

“So far, 1,201,288 people have been charged with Traffic Act violations, while 157,548 people have their offences recorded in the police’s CRIME database,” he added. “Of these, 241 cases with 283 offenders have been tracked down by the police using CCTV technology.”

Damrongsak added that the police have also set up a fund of 400,000 Baht as reward for anyone who gives a tip-off of illegal street racing. Tip givers will be awarded 3,000 Baht when the information they gave can lead to the arrest.

“If you have any information on illegal street racing or other related offences, please contact hotline 1599 or upload video/photo evidence to facebook @SocialMediaRoyalThaiPolice,” he added.