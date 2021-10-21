Thu, October 21, 2021

Tak sanctuary rangers nab 2 for illegal hunting

Two hunters in Tak province were arrested by Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary rangers for illegal hunting.

On Thursday, the rangers raided a hut belonging to four hunters on learning about their illegal actions. Of the four, two were arrested while two escaped.

The rangers found parts of a bear and an Indochinese flying squirrel, in addition to guns, bullets and other belongings in the hut.

Sanctuary officials aim to ask a local court for arrest warrants to nab the two hunters on the run.

 

