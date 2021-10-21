Tak sanctuary rangers nab 2 for illegal hunting

On Thursday, the rangers raided a hut belonging to four hunters on learning about their illegal actions. Of the four, two were arrested while two escaped.
The rangers found parts of a bear and an Indochinese flying squirrel, in addition to guns, bullets and other belongings in the hut.
Sanctuary officials aim to ask a local court for arrest warrants to nab the two hunters on the run.
Published : October 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
