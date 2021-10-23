Amorous couple caught ‘doing the act’ publicly in Chiang Mai

A passer-by filmed the man and his 42-year-old partner while they were at it and passed the clip on to the police later.
After the couple was arrested, the man confessed that he had got together with his ex-girlfriend, and they chose the venue thinking they would not be noticed.
Both face charges of committing sexual acts in a public place and can face a fine of up to 5,000 baht each.
Published : October 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
