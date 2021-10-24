Sun, October 24, 2021

in-focus

Blackpink’s Lalisa, Italian tenor Bocelli say yes to 2022 extravaganza

Thailand can expect to ring in 2022 in style now that both K-pop rapper Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban and beloved Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli have agreed to perform.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakiprakarn said a contract will be signed with YG Entertainment for Lalisa – a Thai national who is part of the South Korean band Blackpink. She is scheduled to perform at the 2022 countdown in Phuket.

A contract is also due to be signed between the government and Bocelli’s management team. The tenor is scheduled to perform in Bangkok.

In addition to Lisa and Bocelli, who will deliver a 45-minute performance each, relevant agencies are also considering which Thai artists should be added to the three-hour-long shows.

Phiphat said he hopes the two events will encourage more people to visit Thailand and help revive the tourism industry.

