Link sought between Nakhon Ratchasima senior’s death and AstraZeneca shot

Mao Foijapoh’s wife found him at around 3.45am with a wound on his head and a weak pulse.

She immediately called the police, who sent a rescue team to their home in Chokchai district. The man was taken to Chokchai Hospital, where he died later.

Jaew Foijapoh, 69, said her husband suffered from high blood pressure and often imbibed in alcohol. She added that Mao had received his second Covid-19 vaccine, which was AstraZeneca, last week. His first dose was that of Sinovac.

Jaew believes her husband may have lost his balance because he had a bit too much to drink. The man’s body has been taken in for autopsy to find the real cause of death.