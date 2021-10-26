Tue, October 26, 2021

CCSA addresses worries over new Delta Plus variant, illegal border crossers

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) met on Tuesday to discuss Thailand’s November 1 reopening as well as the new, more contagious version of the Delta variant.

The Delta Plus, or AY.4.2, variant has been posing problems in Britain and Europe, but has not actually arrived in Thailand yet, the Department of Medical Sciences chief Dr Supakit Sirilak told the press on Tuesday.

This was after a man from Ayutthaya was found infected with the AY.1 sub-variant of Delta in September. The patient has since recovered and discharged from a field hospital in Kamphaeng Phet.

Apart from discussing the possibility of the dreaded Delta Plus sub-variant arriving in Thailand, CCSA also discussed the problem of illegal migrants sneaking across the border from Myanmar. More than 200 illegal migrants were nabbed on Tuesday alone. CCSA has called on security officials to work with their Myanmar counterparts to stop illegal border crossers.

Published : October 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

