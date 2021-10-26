CCSA addresses worries over new Delta Plus variant, illegal border crossers

This was after a man from Ayutthaya was found infected with the AY.1 sub-variant of Delta in September. The patient has since recovered and discharged from a field hospital in Kamphaeng Phet.

Apart from discussing the possibility of the dreaded Delta Plus sub-variant arriving in Thailand, CCSA also discussed the problem of illegal migrants sneaking across the border from Myanmar. More than 200 illegal migrants were nabbed on Tuesday alone. CCSA has called on security officials to work with their Myanmar counterparts to stop illegal border crossers.