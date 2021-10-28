Khao Kheow Open Zoo throws celeb pygmy hippo Moo Toon a feast

Moo Toon is the main character of “Kha Moo [pork leg] and the Gang”, a Facebook page about the daily lives of hippopotamuses at the zoo, with its adorable personality and a habit of doing something funny.
The zoo on Wednesday served up a lot of fruits as a present for Moo Toon, such as watermelon, dragon fruit, grapes, carrots, bananas and of course grass, leaving many of the zoo’s visitors as well as netizens entertained and impressed.
Zoo director Tewin Rattanawongsawat said Moo Toon was born on October 27 to pygmy hippopotamuses Tony and Jona.
He added that Moo Toon's popularity has also helped promote female pygmy hippopotamus “Moo Wan” (sweet pork condiment) and male sloth “Khun Flash” to become the zoo’s new superstars.
Related stories:
Published : October 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 28, 2021
Published : Oct 28, 2021
Published : Oct 28, 2021
Published : Oct 28, 2021
Published : Oct 28, 2021
Published : Oct 28, 2021
Published : Oct 28, 2021
Published : Oct 28, 2021