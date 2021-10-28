Motorcyclists aged 36 and 12 with drugs die after running red light, hitting truck

The accident happened at Bangkok’s Soi On Nut 86.

Prawet police and rescuers rushed to the scene to find the motorcycle in a complete wreck, with the bodies of the man and the girl nearby.

The man, identified as Anupong Kaekmek, carried a gram of methamphetamine and a Smith & Wesson revolver in his bag, while the girl, identified as his “girlfriend”, had two cellphones and two packages of amphetamines on her body.

A garbage collector on the truck named Thanomchai Naksuk, 44, told police that Anupong sped past the red light before crashing at high speed into the rear of the truck.