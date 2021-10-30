Lao National TV refutes claim that Naga fireballs are fake

The “PhisucnBangfiPhyanakh” (Proof of Naga Fireballs) Facebook page claimed that 10 Laotian villages shoot flare guns to trick Thais and called on the Laos Embassy to look into the case.
Meanwhile, as part of a special report broadcast by Lao National Television on Thursday evening, reporters visited four Laotian villages along the bank of the Mekong.
There they asked village chiefs, soldiers, police officers and villagers if they had shot any flare guns. The villagers rejected the claim saying the Laos government has banned the use of any fireworks during the festival marking the end of Buddhist Lent.
Meanwhile, soldiers and police officers said they patrol the coast of the Mekong River all night and confirmed no flare guns were shot.
Every year, glowing red “fireballs” can be seen shooting up into the sky from the Mekhong River on the night of Wan Ok Phansa or the end of Buddhist Lent in late October. The number of fireballs sighted can range from hundreds to thousands.
Meanwhile, a Laotian villager said the river was so calm this year that she was able to spot more Naga fireballs than usual, adding that people living along the riverbank witness the phenomenon every year.
The 68-year-old said she has been watching the Naga fireballs rise from the river on the night of Wan Ok Phansa every year since she was eight.
Published : October 30, 2021
