Sun, October 31, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 8,859 Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday (October 31) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,859 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 330 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 47, while 8,253 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,912,024 – 1,792,128 of whom have recovered, 100,691 are still in hospitals and 19,205 have died.

Separately, another 322,311 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 334,070 their second shot and 38,746 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 75,389,558.


According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 247.13 million on Sunday, 223.54 million of whom have recovered, 18.58 million are active cases (74,424 in severe condition) and 5.01 million have died (up by 5,943).


Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 46.79 million, followed by India with 34.27 million, Brazil with 21.80 million, the UK with 9.01 million and Russia with 8.47 million.

Related News

Published : October 31, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launches flights to Phuket

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Thailand’s fishery industry faces US ban over use of improper equipment

Published : Oct 31, 2021

DDPM to store floodwater for use during dry season

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Bangkok hotel rejects claims it is up for sale

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Latest News

The Latest development of AstraZeneca | The Nation Talk EP. 18

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launches flights to Phuket

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Thailand’s fishery industry faces US ban over use of improper equipment

Published : Oct 31, 2021

DDPM to store floodwater for use during dry season

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.