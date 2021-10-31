Thailand recorded 8,859 Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 47, while 8,253 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,912,024 – 1,792,128 of whom have recovered, 100,691 are still in hospitals and 19,205 have died.
Separately, another 322,311 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 334,070 their second shot and 38,746 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 75,389,558.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 247.13 million on Sunday, 223.54 million of whom have recovered, 18.58 million are active cases (74,424 in severe condition) and 5.01 million have died (up by 5,943).
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 46.79 million, followed by India with 34.27 million, Brazil with 21.80 million, the UK with 9.01 million and Russia with 8.47 million.
Published : October 31, 2021
By : THE NATION
