Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

Thundershowers are likely over the country with isolated heavy rains in some areas of the South. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department