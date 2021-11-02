An open letter to the people of Thailand: AstraZeneca

Dear friends in Thailand,

As AstraZeneca’s representative here, I am writing to share the latest action we have taken to help Thailand overcome the difficult and ongoing challenges of Covid-19.

We have increased local production by 20%.

In July I wrote an open letter to update you on how we were leaving no stone unturned to accelerate the supply of our Covid-19 vaccine, including efforts to optimise the production process.

Since then, in partnership with our local manufacturing partner, Siam Bioscience, we have been successful in increasing each manufactured batch size by 20%, from 580,000 doses per batch to on average 700,000.

This means more doses than anticipated are being produced in Thailand to help vaccinate people across the country and region.

In October we supplied 10.5 million doses to Thailand, taking the total supplied to date to 35.1 million, as part of our overall commitment to deliver 61 million, ahead of a newer agreement to supply an additional 60 million in 2022.