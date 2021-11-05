Fri, November 19, 2021

Rains ease in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday (November 5) that the low-pressure cell covers Malaysia while the Northeast monsoon and the easterly wind prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. Less rains are likely over upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the lower South. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

