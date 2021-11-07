Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Cool weather in upper Thailand with thundershowers in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday (November 7) that the weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand. The northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South of Thailand. Thundershowers are likely in the lower South.

The strong high pressure area from China has extended to the South of China. It is expected to extend to cover Vietnam, upper Laos and the Northeastern of Thailand, today. From November 7 to 13, thundershowers with strong winds are first forecast in the area, and then temperatures decrease by 3-7 °C in the Northeast and 3-5 °C in the North, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions. 

The strengthening northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South leads to more rains while isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the South. In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, stronger winds are forecast with waves 2-3 metres high in the Gulf, above 3 metres high in thundershowers, and 1-2 metres high in the Andaman Sea. 

People in the South should beware of the severe condition and its accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should watch for inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore.

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Morning cool with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Morning cool with scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 °C.

East: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C.
Chumphon northward: Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Surat Thani southward: Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : November 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.