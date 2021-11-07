Cool weather in upper Thailand with thundershowers in the South

The strong high pressure area from China has extended to the South of China. It is expected to extend to cover Vietnam, upper Laos and the Northeastern of Thailand, today. From November 7 to 13, thundershowers with strong winds are first forecast in the area, and then temperatures decrease by 3-7 °C in the Northeast and 3-5 °C in the North, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions.
The strengthening northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South leads to more rains while isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the South. In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, stronger winds are forecast with waves 2-3 metres high in the Gulf, above 3 metres high in thundershowers, and 1-2 metres high in the Andaman Sea.
People in the South should beware of the severe condition and its accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should watch for inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Morning cool with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Morning cool with scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius.
Central: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C.
Chumphon northward: Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Surat Thani southward: Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.
Published : November 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
