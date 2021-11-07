Cool weather in upper Thailand with thundershowers in the South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Morning cool with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Morning cool with scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 °C.

East: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C.

Chumphon northward: Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Surat Thani southward: Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department